The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between July 25-31.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
———
McDonald’s, 3301 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Clean ice dispenser at soda fountain machine; post CFM and health permit in public view.
———
McAlister’s Deli, 2136 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must use disposable towel to turn off hand sink after hand washing.
———
Pineywoods Preschool, 4052 U.S. Highwat 69 north, Pollok
Date of inspection: July 25
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Brookshire Brothers No. 114 (Meat Market), 6564 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Brookshire Brothers No. 114 (Grocery/Produce), 6564 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
———
Brookshire Brothers No. 114 (Deli), 6564 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
———
Brookshrire Brothers No. 110, 5750 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Clean fountain station (ice machine, fountain machine dispenser, cabinets, microwave); clean under equipment in kitchen; clean microwave; clean tracks at hot box; clean tiles around AC vent (build-up observed).
———
China Max, 4600 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Increase pest control until eliminated.
———
7 Star, 811 Kurth Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: July 31
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 15
Reasons for demerits: Repair and replace any damaged or missing ceiling tiles (back storage, restroom, lobby, deli); clean ice machine; clean fountain machine nozzles and dispenser; clean icee machine; ice scoop must be stored on a clean surface (do not store on top of the machine); seal bare wood at mop sink; adequate lighting needed in back room; paper towels and soap are required at all hand washing sinks; sinks must be easily accessible, move stored items); repair damaged fountain station cabinets; repair door; repair water damaged boards; general clean needed; clean fan covers in reach-in cooler (Pepsi, Coca Cola): hot water at three-compartment sink must reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit; all employees must obtain a food handlers card within 30 days of hire; chemical test strips required.
