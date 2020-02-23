The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District Feb. 18-19.

The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.

Trout Primary, 1014 Allendale Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 18

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Lakeview Grocery, 5896 state Highway 147, Zavalla

Date of inspection: Feb. 18

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Burley Primary, 502 Joyce Lane, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 19

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Slack Elementary, 1305 Fuller Springs Drive, Lufkin

Date of inspection: Feb. 19

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of demerits: 0

Tags

Recommended for you