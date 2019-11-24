The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County and Cities Health District between Nov. 1-18.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Mexicatessen, 428 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 1
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Seal all Sheetrock with gloss paint for cleaning (must be non-absorbent); repair damaged wall at pan storage; clean sheet pans after every use (buildup observed; if unable to clean, replace); food manager required on-site at all times; all employees must have FHC.
Sofy’s Donuts, 102 N. Raguet St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 9
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; designated area required for personal items; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer; all food contact surfaces must be sanitized (sanitize sink used for storage); trash can lid needed in restroom.
Los Jarritos, 903 N. Temple Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged ceiling in back food prep area (water stains and grease buildup observed); self-closure needed on front and rear exit; paint floors, walls and ceiling to be non-absorbent; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solution.
Angelina County Airport, 800 Airport Blvd., Diboll
Date of inspection: Nov. 7
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Huntington Healthcare, 220 E. Ash St., Huntington
Date of inspection: Nov. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 2
Reasons for demerits: Repair damaged microwave handle; repair damaged mop sink.
Lufkin Travel Plaza, 4110 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 11
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 7
Reasons for demerits: Store all single-service items six inches off floor; clean fountain machine, Icee machine, ice machine; dishes must be properly cleaned (observed no rinse); chemical test strips needed; replace missing ceiling tiles above fountain machine; repair leak at three-bay sink.
Pilot Travel, 1920 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 12
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Designated area required for personal items.
Lucky’s, 1707 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 12
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 11
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; equipment must maintain food temperatures; designated area required for personal items; clean ice machines (black substance observed); thermometer needed for all hot/cold units with PHFs.
Huntington High School, 952 Gibson, Huntington
Date of inspection: Nov. 12
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Mr. Ray’s Food Court, 1604 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 12
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 11
Reasons for demerits: Misuse of hand sink (for hand washing only); self-closure needed for restroom doors; single-service items shall be stored off of floor; must maintain proper hot-hold temperature; personal items/drinks shall be stored in separate designated area from food prep; store food in clean container/wrapper in reach-in cooler.
Panda Express, 2501 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 13
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Wiping cloths shall be stored clean and dry/drying or in sanitizer solution; store dishware containers off of floor; repair leak at hot water heater.
Jack in the Box, 400 N. Temple Drive Drive, Diboll
Date of inspection: Nov. 13
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Misuse of hand sink (for hand washing only); replace damaged ceiling tiles in lobby; all employees must have food handler certification within 30 days of hire.
Rustica’s, 307 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored in designated area separate from food prep area.
Taco Bell, 216 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 5
Reasons for demerits: Clean window ledge in dry storage area; repair cabinet below soda fountain machine to smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent; all employees shall obtain food handler certification within 30 days of hire.
Whataburger No. 82, 421 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 4
Reasons for demerits: Raw eggs shall be stored on separate shelf from ready-to-eat food; personal items shall be stored in designated area.
Lufkin Dealers Auto Auction, 2109 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 14
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 1
Reasons for demerits: Store ice scoop on non-absorbent surface/container.
Arby’s, 5614 U.S. Highway 59 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Must maintain proper cold-hold temperature.
Love’s Travel Stop No. 709, 5614 U.S. Highway 59, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 15
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 3
Reasons for demerits: Toxic items shall be stored separate and/or below single-service items.
Guacamole’s, 2660 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 18
Reasons for demerits: Personal items shall be stored in a separate designated area; hand sink for hand washing only; clean can opener; ice scoop shall be stored with handle out of food; clean ice machine dispensers; chemical test strips needed for dishwashing machine; all scoops must have handles; shrimp shall be set to drain in ice; improper thawing (beef moved from shelf to walk-in cooler); consumer advisory identifying menu items needed on oyster and raw shrimp menu items.
Subway No. 13763, 6925 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok
Date of inspection: Nov. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
Woodland Heights Medical Center, 505 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Nov. 18
Purpose of inspection: Routine
Number of demerits: 0
