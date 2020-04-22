Dorothy Thorne Harbuck
Graveside services for Dorothy Thorne Harbuck, 91, will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, with Bro. Bryan Lipscomb officiating.
Mrs. Harbuck was born March 25, 1929 in Trinity County, Texas, the daughter of the late Clara (Jones) and Duron Thorne. She passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Harbuck was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had worked at Tyler Candy Company as secretary/bookkeeper for several years. Mrs. Harbuck was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Walter Harbuck and wife Terry, Ron Harbuck and Don Harbuck; sisters, Patsy Hoagland and Betty Lawson; brother, Duron Thorne; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harbuck was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ralph Harbuck; sisters, Lilly Harrison, Jeanette Thorne and Martha Tullos; and brothers, C. W. Thorne, Leggett Thorne, and Freddie Thorne.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
