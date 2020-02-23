Funeral services for George William “Bill” Harrison, 65, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Livingston officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Harrison was born March 29, 1954 in Crockett, Texas to the late William R. “Bob” Harrison and Melba (Lloyd) Harrison, and died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Harrison attended and graduated from Hudson High School in 1972. He received an Associates Degree from Angelina College and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. His first job was working part time as a clerk at what was then Texas Power & Light Company. However, his further career was in Human Services. He worked at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center as Service Attendant and then as Supervisor. He then worked at what is now the Burke Center as a houseparent in various group homes. Mr. Harrison worked as Program Director for a private corporation, developing group homes in the Lufkin area for persons with intellectual disabilities. In 1988 he began his final job as Executive Director of the Nacogdoches Boys Ranch, a residential treatment center for severely emotionally disturbed boys. He liked to say that he and his staff worked to improve the future for the 526 boys who came through the program. He worked there for 25 years until the facility closed in 2013.
Forced into retirement in 2014 because of health issues, Mr. Harrison chose to spend his time gardening, raising and training his Pembroke Welsh Corgi dogs, and working on family histories and genealogical pursuits with friends and former colleagues. Then in 2019, bored with retirement, he went to work part time at Angelina College as an instructor in the Adult Basic Education program. He took pride in working in a site that allowed him, once again, to touch the future in a positive way.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Vivian Harrison of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Shelba Harrison of Lufkin; nephews and spouses, Greg and Becca Harrison of Lindale, Joshua and Heather Harrison of Lufkin, Luke and Hayley Harrison of College Station, and Jacob Harrison of Lufkin. Mr. Harrison took special pride in his great-nephew and great-nieces, Silas Harrison, Lori Harrison, Abby Harrison, and Hattie Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rick Harrison.
Pallbearers will be Greg Harrison, Josh Harrison, Luke Harrison, Jacob Harrison, Glen McClain, and Chris Ivins.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Boys Home, 107 Longhorn Street, Bastrop, Texas 78602.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
