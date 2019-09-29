Funeral services for Dietrich “Dee” Schoennagel, 80, of Lufkin will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mr. Schoennagel was born November 30, 1938 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to the late Elsa (Lemke) and Arthur Schoennagel, and died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Schoennagel proudly served his country in the United States Army after the Korean Conflict. He received a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from The University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor’s degree in Arts & Science from Stephen F. Austin State University. After moving to Lufkin in 1976, he was employed with Lufkin Industries for 30 years as a Machinist and Tool Room Supervisor. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, Melba, and building grandfather clocks and mantle clocks. Mr. Schoennagel was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and loved his church family dearly.
Survivors include his special friend, Rita Wiggins of Rusk and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and a host of close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Melba Schoennagel in December 2018; and four siblings.
Pallbearers will be Hershel Shoemaker, Leon Bridges, Jack Havard, and Denny Kio.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
