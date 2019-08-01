Robert “Bobby” Dameron
Funeral services for Robert “Bobby” Dameron, 67, of Pollok will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin under the auspices of the Cade-Rothwell Masonic Lodge #1151 A.F. & A.M. with Brother Keith Bickley and Reverend Linnwood Dykes officiating. Interment will follow in the Tom Havard Cemetery.
Mr. Dameron was born December 31, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Lena and Robert “Bob” Dameron, and died Sunday, July 28, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Dameron had resided in Pollok for the last five years, previously residing in Houston. He was an Assembler for Compaq Computer Corporation. He was a member of the Cade-Rothwell Masonic Lodge #1151 A.F. & A.M. He loved his dogs and enjoyed collecting guns and watches. He loved Skittles and always had some with him. Mr. Dameron was a member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Robby Dameron and wife Kim of Houston; stepdaughters, Jessica Michelle Quick and husband Michael of Lamont, Iowa and Melissa Lynn Bryan of Lufkin; stepson, Mark Rhodes of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, Jenna, and Beka; step-grandchildren, Cassey, Belissa, Robin, Shawnie, Nicole, and Micah; one great-grandchild; 14 step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cravey of Zavalla; brother-in-law, Larry Dykes of Zavalla; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brandy McKinley; and stepfather, Bill Cahill.
Pallbearers will be Micah Rhodes, Jason Dykes, William Dykes, Tommy Dykes, Billy Cravey, Josh Cravey, and Keith Modisette.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Pollok Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pollok Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, Pollok, Texas 75969.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
