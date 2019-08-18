Pauline (Matthews) Shird
Funeral services for Pauline (Matthews) Shird, 66, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Ms. Shird was born February 10, 1953 in Newton, Texas, the daughter of the late Samuel Matthews and Ruth (Spears) Matthews, and died Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Lufkin.
Ms. Shird enjoyed playing Bingo and going to church.
Ms. Shird is survived by her son, Jerry Buchleiter of Lufkin; son, Gordon Buchleiter of Lufkin; grandson, Justin Buchleiter of Louisiana; grandson, Austin Buchleiter of Lufkin; brother, Bobby Matthews of Lufkin; brother, Billy Wayne Matthews of Lufkin; sister, Vicky Matthews of Lufkin; brother, John Raymond Matthews of Lufkin; and sister, Connie Windsor of Lufkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry Shird, Bobby Buchleiter, and Rayford Byerly; and brother, Charles Ray Matthews.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
