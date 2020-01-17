Donald J. Forrest, 75, of Lufkin, was born April 26, 1944 in Monticello, Arkansas, the son of the late Joe Forrest and Mildred L. (Pimberton) Forrest, and died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Forrest is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Marlon Bennett of Monticello, AR; daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Odell Burt of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Carlos Figueroa of Nacogdoches; son and daughter-in-law, Jacen and Donna Forrest of Stanley, LA; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Dana Forrest of New Boston, TX; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Burnett of Monticello, AR; brother, Glynn Forrest of Monticello, AR; sister, Anita Booker of Monticello, AR; brother, Gaylon Forrest of Monticello, AR; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Anne Forrest of Monticello, AR; sister and brother-in-law, Alicia and Todd Hendricks of Oklahoma; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Darrell Land of Hermitage, AR; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Patrick Forrest; granddaughter, McKenzie Bennett; brother, Steve Forrest; and sister, Sherry Forrest.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
