Isidra Esparza
Mass of Christian Burial for Isidra Esparza, 70, of Lufkin, will be celebrated at Noon Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Raymundo Garcia, M.S., celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Esparza was born May 15, 1949 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Maria (Cortez) and Santos Del Toro. She passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Houston.
Mrs. Esparza was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her husband and family very much. She enjoyed flowers, watching the ID channel and game shows, and family gatherings, and loved Elvis. She was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Romelio Esparza; daughters, Laura Vargas, Linda Vargas and husband Sergio, Lucy Perez and husband Raul Jr., and Elizabeth Ramirez and husband Mario; 25 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ismael Del Toro and David Del Toro; sisters, Olivia Del Toro, San Juana Maldonado, Irma Salcedo, and Martina Torres; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Esparza was preceded in death by her sons, Romelio Esparza II, Ruben Esparza and Julio Esparza; sister, Esperanza Cabrera; brother, Julio Del Toro; and son-in-law, Rolando Vargas, Sr.
Pallbearers will be David Del Toro, Sergio Vargas, Raul Perez, Jr., Mario Ramirez; Rolando Vargas, Jr., and Specialist Reney Esparza.
Honorary pallbearers will be Felipe Vargas, Mario Ramirez, Jr., P. J. Solis and HTFN Aimee Vargas.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.