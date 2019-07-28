Mary Linda Plaag
Services for Mary Linda Plaag, 63, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Dwayne Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mary was born May 29, 1956 in Beeville, Texas, the daughter of the late Frances (Bergara) and Jerry Boyd Davis. She passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a longtime employee of the U. S. Postal Service as a rural carrier. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors.
Survivors include her daughters, Jerreaca Knighton and husband Gregory of Livingston, Sember Lara of Lufkin, Samantha Wood of Lufkin, Marianne Wood and husband Cody Hawthorne of Newton and Angelea Amerson of San Antonio; 14 grandchildren; sister, Janie Saldana and Ester of Montgomery; and brother, Jerry Davis and wife JoAnn of Lumberton.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, June “Bunk” Tucker Plaag; sisters, Jerreaca Davis and Frances Davis; and grandson, Samuel Knighton (son of Samantha Wood).
The family will receive friends from noon until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
