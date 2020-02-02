Shirley Ann Rogers of Waldron, Arkansas, formerly of Lufkin, Texas passed from this life, Friday, January 17, 2020 in Waldron, Arkansas with her daughter by her side. Shirley was born October 19, 1943 to Amos and Bennie Lee (Tucker) Rogers in Beaumont, Texas. She was 76 years old.
Shirley was a full blood Texas country girl plum down to her sassiness. She loved to laugh and make people around her laugh. She enjoyed fishing and then reaping the benefits by having a fish fry with her family. She enjoyed the pretty flowers in her yard and just spending time outside. With all that said, she was always up for a good ol' John Wayne movie any time. Shirley's favorite time as that she had the privilege of sharing with family and friends, making treasured memories.
Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory, one daughter, Debbie Freeby and husband Bob of Hartford, Arkansas, and her grandchildren: Stephanie Wood of Bentonville, Arkansas, Jason Helm of Atlanta, Georgia, Erica Matthieson of Perry, Oklahoma and Erin Freeby of Abbington, Pennsylvania, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She will forever remain in the hearts of her siblings: Linda Davis and husband George, Harold Rogers and wife Louise, Billy Rogers and sister in law Michelle Rogers all of Nacogdoches, Texas. Shirley will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives she impacted including a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and loved ones.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents: Amos and Bennie Rogers, one brother, Joe T. Rogers and one sister in law Bobbie Rogers.
Shirley's memorial life celebration will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Douglass Cemetery in Douglass, Texas. Interment will follow. Arrangements and cremation are being entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Waldron, Arkansas.
You may leave words of comfort and remembrance for Shirley's family by visiting: www.heritagememorialfh.com.
