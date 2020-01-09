Funeral services for Cynthia Suzan Hammer, 69, of Huntington will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Kelly David Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mrs. Hammer was born May 3, 1950 in Marlow, Oklahoma to the late Lavena Adalena (Vaught) and Robert Nath Farmer, and died Monday, January 6, 2020 in Glen Rose. She resided in Huntington most of her life and had been a resident of Granbury for three years. Mrs. Hammer was an avid gardener. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Bethany Hammer of Granbury; grandchildren, Skyler Hammer and Finn Hammer, both of Granbury; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kelly David and Carol Farmer of Cascade, Colorado, Robert James and Debbie Farmer of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sisters, Paulette Reid of Midwest City, Oklahoma and Sharon Brown of Purcell, Oklahoma; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sherry and Paul Tinsley of Huntington and Harold Hammer of Pasadena; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Randy D. Hammer in 2013.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
