Funeral services for Kylie BreAnne Kelley, 14, of Hudson will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Zbylot and Pastor Stacy Perkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Kylie was born July 20, 2005 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Monday, February 24, 2020 in New Braunfels. She resided most of her life in Lufkin. Kylie never met a stranger. She was happy all the time and would light up a room. She was Sponge Bob’s biggest fan.
Survivors include her mother, Angela Kelley Diffey of Hudson and Rick Levens of Lufkin; sister, Whitney Kanke of Dallas; brother, Caleb Kelley of Jay, Florida; grandmother, Diane Hodges of Dallas; grandfather, Joe Kelley of Hudson; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Mike Owens, Susanne and Darin Ellis, all of Dallas; uncle and aunt, Joey and Jade Kelley of Hudson; great-aunt and great-uncle, Linda and Billy Edwards of Hudson; cousins, Kacey, Kristi, and Josh Owens, and Johnny Profneiwski; and special friends, Marci and Troy Soileau of Lufkin.
Pallbearers will be Josh Owens, Joey Kelley, Cason Putnam, Ryan Edwards, Troy Soileau, and Neal Gordon.
Honorary pallbearer will be Ensign John M. Prosneiwski.
Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Suite 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, Texas 77230-0630.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
