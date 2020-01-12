Maxine Denton Lindstrom was born April 3, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas to Winnie Davis and Lee Wood Denton. She ushered in a new year, decade and all of eternity at the feet of Jesus on December 31, 2019. Maxine was always strong in her Christian faith through membership in her local churches as well as her everyday living, and instilled that faith in her family.
Maxine worked in the banking industry over 30 years in Lufkin, Tyler and Dallas and was residing in Waxahachie, Texas.
She is survived by brother, Frank Denton of St. Hedwig, TX; sister, Joan Smith of Tyler, TX; daughter, Karen Lindstrom of Waxahachie, TX; son, Jay Lindstrom and wife Stephanie of Waxahachie, TX; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by infant sister, Julene Denton; brother, James Denton; sister, Dorothy Fitts and son, Roger Lindstrom.
Memorial service and reception to be held January 18th at noon, Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler in the Galilee Room.
Family only interment at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
No flowers please. If you wish, you may make a memorial donation to The American Cancer Society or any charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.