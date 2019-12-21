Funeral services for William Guy Fuller, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Roger Fancher officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Cemetery.
Mr. Fuller was born January 22, 1959 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Bobby Lee Fuller and Elois (Ivy) Fuller, and died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Fuller was a member of Bald Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and working in his garden. Mr. Fuller loved to watch a good old Western Movie. Most of all, He loved his family and church family very much.
Mr. Fuller is survived by his wife, Mary Fuller of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Kim Stubbs of Lufkin; stepson, Cody Hickman of Beaumont; sister and brother-in-law, Garie Lea and Buddy Gandy of Bald Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Eldon Joe and Sandra Fuller of Lufkin; brother, Kelly Fuller of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Levi and Catherine Fuller of Georgetown, TX; nephew, Jacob Fuller of Lufkin; nephew and wife, Joshua and Ashley White of Hudson; and nephew, Justin White of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Lee and Elois (Ivy) Fuller.
Pallbearers will be Troy Bohall, Harry Scroggins, Hubert Kirkland, Bryan McGilvira, Gerald Freeman, and Lance Butler.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Mike Duke.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
