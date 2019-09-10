Billie J. “Totsie” (Beavers) Alexander, 89, was born March 23, 1930 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Charlie Burke Beavers and Ina Jane (Dominy) Beavers, and died Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lufkin. Interment will be at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mrs. Alexander grew up in the Keltys Community attending Mable Melear School and was a 1947 graduate of Lufkin High School. After graduating from Satterwhite Business College, she went to work for Texas foundries for over 40 years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Larry Lucas of Diboll; son, Kevin Alexander of Lufkin; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Margaret Foster of Hudson.
Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Alexander; and son, David Alexander.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
