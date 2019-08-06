Jimmy D. Graham
Funeral services for Jimmy D. Graham, 77, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Joe Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Knight Cemetery.
Mr. Graham was born April 26, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Dudley Clyde Graham and Maerene (Burns) Graham, and died Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Graham loved his pets and to joke with his family.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Bernice Graham of Diboll; aunt, Elsie Pelton of Huntington; and aunt, Mary Ann Temple of Huntington.
Mr. Graham was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, L.V. Cook, Reba King and Gertrude Breazeale; uncles, Roy L. Burns and Bobby D. Burns; paternal grandparents, Dudley Clyde and Mattie (Dorsett) Graham; and maternal grandparents, E.L. and Oma (Grant) Burns.
Special memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011 or to the First United Pentecostal Church Building Fund, 3200 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.