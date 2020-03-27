Memorial services for Patty Lockwood, 62, of Corrigan, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Lockwood was born June 8, 1957 in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of the late James and Flosse (Davis) Fletcher, and died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Lockwood loved to be around her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved her dogs, Missy and Slim Jim.
Mrs. Lockwood is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jake Nash of Apple Springs, TX; son and daughter-in-law, James “JJ” Jr. and Crystal Lockwood of Corrigan, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia “Sissy” and Jeromy Parker of Corrigan, TX; son, James D. Fletcher of Huffman, TX; daughter, Becky Bateman of Spring, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Tim Durham of Spring, TX; along with numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James M. Lockwood Sr.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.