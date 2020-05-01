James Bray
Services for James Bray, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Bray died April 29, 2020, in Angelina County. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Helen “Ruthie” Cheshire
Services for Helen “Ruthie” Cheshire, 78, of Diboll will be at 2 p.m. May 9 at Eastview Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service. Mrs. Cheshire was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Diboll and died April 29, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Jimmy R. Dykes
Services for Jimmy R. Dykes, 70, of Crosby, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Dykes was born March 27, 1950, and died April 29, 2020, in Baytown.
Wendy Gail Johnson
Services for Wendy Gail Johnson, 52, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Miss Johnson was born Nov. 8, 1967, and died April 29, 2020.
Rachael Mitchell
Graveside services for Rachael Mitchell, 88, of San Augustine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. She was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Patroon and died April 29, 2020, in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
