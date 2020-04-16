Private graveside services for Ellen Ruth (Matthews) Lightfoot, 86, of Lufkin will be held at Berry Cemetery with Pastor Mark Forrest officiating.
Mrs. Lightfoot was born August 19, 1933 in Nacogdoches County, Texas, to her parents Floyd Matthews and Emily (Griffith) Matthews of Nacogdoches, and died Monday, April 13, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Lightfoot grew up in Nacogdoches County and had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked at Lufkin Industries in the Print Shop until her retirement in 1993. She loved painting, scrapbooking, watching the Texas Rangers play baseball, and working in her garden. Mrs. Lightfoot also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Lightfoot was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Diana Lightfoot of Lufkin; daughter, Donna Gail Lightfoot of Shreveport, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy Lightfoot of Broaddus; granddaughters, Katie Lightfoot of Lufkin and Meagan Lightfoot of Broaddus; two great-grandsons; sister, Nola Reneau of The Woodlands; sister-in-law, Rosie Lightfoot of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Sue Matthews of Crosby; honorary grandson, Fernando Valadez of Plano; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, of 63 years, M.L. “Leo” Lightfoot, sisters, Mildred White and Cecile Edwards; brothers, Floyd Matthews and Arnold Matthews; brother-in-law, JW Reneau; and brother-in-law, Lamar Lightfoot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 4303 FM 842, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.