Anita Jackson
Funeral services for Anita Jackson, 94, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage and lifelong friend Pastor Simon Purvis officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 17, 1925, in Commerce, Texas, to the late Artie (Echart) and Horace Thurman, and died Friday, September 20, 2019, in Lufkin. She had resided in Lufkin since 1960.
Mrs. Jackson, also known as Mimi, loved many things in life. God and family is at the top of that list. Laughter was a close second. Anyone who knew Anita well can probably still hear her boisterous laugh! She also enjoyed traveling and adventure. She didn’t hesitate when her husband, Billy, announced he wanted to buy a motorcycle at age 65. With matching jackets and helmets, they traveled the country with their Christian motorcycle “gang”. She was a volunteer at Memorial Medial Center for many years. She was also an avid golfer and wonderful cook. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Gayle Jackson of Pollok, Ricky and Annette Jackson of Palestine; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and H.C. Walker of Lufkin; granddaughters and husbands, Leigh and Chris Hughes of Roanoke, Rhonda and Tom Bellm of Trophy Club, Beth and Jason Carr of Lufkin, Jennifer and Jordan Ross of Groesbeck; grandsons and wives, Bruce and Jan Walker of Bullard, Kevin and Paly Jackson of Lufkin; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and niece, Becky Jones of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 72 years, Billy B. Jackson; grandson, Brent Walker; and sister, Veva Nell Jones.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
