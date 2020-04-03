Private memorial services for Joanne Ruth Stahnke, 84, of Nacogdoches will be held at Keltys First Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Livingston officiating at a future date. Interment will be held in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio.
Mrs. Stahnke was born July 6, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Hazel Lily (Gilson) and Clair Leroy Biggam, and died Saturday, March 28, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Mrs. Stahnke retired from the food prep department of Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio. She enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing, and loved staying up to date on the weather. Mrs. Stahnke attended Calvary Baptist Church where she sang in the Joyful Sound group.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Stahnke of Nacogdoches; daughters, Dawn Champion and husband Andrew of St. Marys, Georgia, Dr. Sheila Hill and husband Dale, and Ruth Stahnke, all of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Kyle Champion and wife Molly, Colton Champion and wife Briana, Claire Fleming and husband Garrett, Rachel Cooper and husband Javarius, and Emily Hill; great-granddaughters, Sylvia Jones and Astrid Fleming; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
