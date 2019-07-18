Denice “Branny” Walters
Funeral services for Denice “Branny” Walters, 64, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Roger Justus officiating. Interment will follow at Old Center Cemetery in Huntington.
Mrs. Walters was born October 25, 1954 in Oakland, California, the daughter of the late Hoy Oliver and Ruby (Roscoe) Hood, and died Monday, July 15, 2019 in Lufkin.
Ms. Walters loved the outdoors, animals, and fishing. She loved her grandchildren. Mrs. Walters would help anyone, including a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Kemper of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Roger Justus II. of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Ty Walters of Houston; grandchildren, Shelby, Chase, KK, Peanut, Cutter, Justin Jr., Janya, Kasoundra, R.D. III, Hannah, Kaitlynn, and Quinton; 10 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Jennifer Oliver of Hudson; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Jack Munn of Lufkin; and sister-in-law, Jo Jo Oliver of Lufkin.
Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Jones; sisters, Debbie Jones and Pam Oliver; and brother, Ronnie “Big O” Oliver.
Pallbearers will be Quinton Wilson, Keith Oliver, Benny Tubbs, Mark Maxie, Bo Jones, Paul Massingell, Koty Jones, and Daniel Justus.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
