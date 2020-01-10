Funeral services for Eula (Mecie) McChristian, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Phillip Rhoads and Bro. Scott Reed officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow at Laneville Cemetery in Laneville, Texas.
Mrs. McChristian was born February 22, 1936 in Walton, West Virginia to the late Emma D (Holbert) and Andrew C. Cottrell.
Eula was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passion was gardening and flowers. She also liked to travel.
Survivors include her husband, Harold McChristian of Lufkin; sons, Steve Hively of Lufkin, Gary Criner and wife Tammy of Michigan City, Indiana; daughters, Patricia Crager and husband Michael of Lufkin, Brenda Mitchell and husband James of Lufkin, Bonnie Fogal and husband Frank of Houston, Delma Kelley and husband Mike of Laneville; grandchildren; Tonya, Sean, Ryan, Paul, Heather, Bryan, Zach, Franklin, Don, Roy, Debbie, Christina and Joey. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Robert and Michael Criner; brothers, Roy, Don, Dorsel, Van Smith, and Chris Cottrell; sister, Mildred Smith.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Bryan and Zach Cheatham, Paul Townley, Joey Kelley, Franklin Fogal, and Sean Criner.
Honorary pallbearer will be grandson, Ryan Criner.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.