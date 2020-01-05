Kathryn “Kat” “Nana” Pleasant
Funeral services for Kathryn “Kat” “Nana” Pleasant, 63, of Pollok, will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charlie Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Sand Flat Cemetery in Pollok.
Mrs. Pleasant was born January 31, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Lillie Mae (Hampton) and Floyd Earl Horsley, Sr. She died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in a Tyler hospital.
Mrs. Pleasant was a homemaker and a beloved wife, sister and grandmother. She was a Certified Diabetic Cook and had previously been employed at the Lufkin State School. Mrs. Pleasant loved anything involving the outdoors - horseback riding, fishing, hunting and camping. She also enjoyed traveling, cross stitching, and her dogs and cats. She had resided in the Pollok area most of her life.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Ernest Davis Pleasant of Pollok; granddaughters, Jessica Glaze of Pollok, October Olson of Oklahoma; as well as other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Floyd Earl Horsley, Jr.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
