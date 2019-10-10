Sid was born on March 12th, 1943 in Chico, California to Lt. Cl. LeRoy Edwin Love and Floriece C. Hall Love. He passed this life at his residence in Lufkin, TX on October 6th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Constance Aileen Bauer Love, his parents, and his sister Martha Love Callari and her husband Steve Callari.
Sid is survived by his son Curt Strock and wife Lauren of Lufkin, TX, his son Robert Sidney Love, IV of Lufkin, TX, his Son John Michael Love, of Lufkin, TX, his daughter Diana Moninger and husband Joe, of Ft Worth, TX, his son Bruce Lee Love and wife Tennessee, of Lufkin, TX, his daughter Constance Pavolini, his sister Judith Maly and husband Kurt of Powhattan, VA, his brother William H. Love and wife Victoria of Fort Myers, FL, his grandchildren, Travis Strock and wife Taylor, Landon Moninger, Sage Moninger, Gabriel Wallace Love, Grace Anne Love, John Micheal Love, II, and Hannah Love, his nephews and nieces, Leigh Scott and husband Chris, Sara Noble and wife Wafa, Tony Noble, and Edwin Love.
Sid graduated from Bitburg High School in Bitburg, Germany and attended college at Louisiana Tech in the early 60’s. In 1965, he went to work for International Business Machines where he was employed for (33) years as an accomplished Systems Engineer. He left IBM and founded DP Solutions, Inc. in December of 1988. He led the organization and served as its President until 1997. He retired from DP Solutions, Inc. as the Chief Executive Officer in 2003. He employed, mentored, and launched many Information Technology Professionals during his career. He was an Engineer to his core. He was an accomplished father, husband, brother, friend, mentor, programmer, businessman, and pilot. He didn’t suffer through having to explain himself more than once. If you needed to hear it a second time, his second delivery would encourage you to listen with great attention, so as to not deplete his time with a third review. He commanded respect from people he respected, from people he did not know, and even those that did not know him well. He was a pilot of exceptional skill and knowledge. He loved, loved, loved his family. He enjoyed life richly. He appreciated a good red wine and from time to time a well aged glass of bourbon. He hated cancer and diabetes and the challenges presented to us all later in life. He lived far beyond the marrow of his (76) and 1/2 years on this Earth. He was exceedingly proud of his children, grandchildren, his children that were not sired by him, that gravitated to him for his love, wisdom, and life experience. He bonded with people from all walks of life. He grew throughout his life as a person, man, father and husband. He once said, “thank God that people die.” He meant, thank God that people get old, pass, and make way for new ideas and wisdom. He expounded loudly at times, learned he was wrong, and graciously explored ways to humbly apologize. Sometimes he lost his way on that apology path. In his later years of life, he embraced and appreciated his change of heart on things. He journeyed through life well. He often expressed his proudness of his children, grandchildren, and family on their accomplishments. As his pace slowed, he was quicker to complement, love, and enjoy life more. He did not like getting old, and at times complained of “losing a step.” But, his loss of a step only brought him to the top rung of the ladder that we all aspire to climb. He built a plane, then flew it, re-engineered it, improved that, and when he knew he couldn’t fly with the same set of skills that were his standard, he sold it to a friend at a more than fair price. He was generous with friendship, money, and later in life, with his love and emotions. The second part of his life was blessed by his union of marriage to Constance Aileen Bauer Love. In 1978, she became his wife and co-pilot, and flew to all parts of this country with him. She softened his opinion on a few matters, and enriched his life beyond his wildest expectation. He got a good deal and become a better man. Their life union allowed him to add two more children to his three, and for her, three were added to her two. The bond of their marriage forged a larger, better family. Connie and Sid shared (30) years of blessed marriage before she passed in 2008, which seems like just, yesterday. With Sid’s passing, we have lost our leader, mentor, father, and the patriarch of our family. He would tell you to hug someone, today, but don’t dwell. He is at peace. His words were: “I love you. I am so proud of you. Work hard. Do good.” As we mourn the loss of Sid, we know he is rejoicing in Heaven with Connie and his extended family who have gone there before us. He had a good life; much more than he expected. Today, he does not need a cane, scooter, brace, or extended hand. If he were here or had one more bit of advice for you, he’d tell you to express your love to those who are important to you. Love with laughter and great abundance. We will miss him greatly.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Huerta, Robbie Thompson, Charlie Free, Christopher DeVore, Landon Moninger, Travis Strock, and David Ecker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sonny Cheeks, Don Lymbery, John Hammons, Jerry Thigpen, David Thompson, Dustin Nichols, Wayne Elledge, and the members of the Angelina County Experimental Aircraft Association.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 12th at Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral services will be at 2pm Sunday October 13th at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin, TX with internment at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park immediately after. The family will receive friends to fellowship, tell tall stories, and celebrate his life at his residence from 3:30pm to whenever you’d like to go home. It will be catered, but feel free to bring a dish if you like and help us remember the man we all loved. God’s Peace.
