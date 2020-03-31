Estel Sturrock McCarty
Private graveside services for Estel Sturrock McCarty, 94, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Steven Killiam officiating.
Mrs. McCarty was born August 3, 1925, in Colmesneil, Texas to the late Tom and Samantha Sturrock, and passed away March 27, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Rilat of Houston; sister Alma Jones of Lufkin; brother Jim Sturrock and wife Peggy of Abilene; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wilton A. McCarty; son-in-law, Jeff Rilat; brothers, Ray, Bower, Theron, Craig, Aden, Britton and Glenn Sturrock.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.
