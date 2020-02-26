Memorial services for Leonard H. “Len” Baxter, 88, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton, Tommy Jenkins, and Michael Brown officiating.
Mr. Baxter was born December 26, 1931 in Paris, Texas to the late Alma (Swindell) and Irven C. Baxter, and died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Baxter served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. He retired from Hudson ISD where he was Principal for 14 years. He never dreaded going to work because of his love of students and teaching. Mr. Baxter loved playing cards, buying and selling used cars. He never met a stranger and no one was ever called by their real name. Mr. Baxter was a member of First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Lynn Baxter of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Dory Baxter of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Patsy Durham of Lufkin; nieces, nephews and spouses, Trina and Jose Mantilla of Lufkin, Giff and Julie Durham of Chireno, Juli Durham of Rockwall, Bradley and Amy Durham of Nacogdoches; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Lufkin Children’s Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.