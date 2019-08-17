Charline “Charlie” McGee
Funeral services for Charline “Charlie” McGee, 77, of Lufkin will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. McGee was born November 3, 1941 in Clawson, Texas to the late Bernice (Williams) and Grover Cleveland Birdsong, and died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at The Joseph House.
Charline was an accomplished horse woman – adept at training as well as riding. She loved dogs, working in her flower garden and traveling the United States and abroad with her husband. She is remembered as a very giving and loving person and a truly great friend. Charline worked for Cavanaugh-Peden Drug Store in downtown Lufkin as a cosmetic sales associate for over 10 years, but her greatest joy came from being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children recall how supportive she always was of their endeavors, her unwavering commitment to her family and the unconditional love she showered them with – thankful for the blessing of having her as their mom. Charline was a long-time member of Faith Family Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Kenneth McGee of Lufkin; son, Ron McGee and wife Rhanda of Lufkin; daughter, Dianna Andrews and husband Jim of Lufkin; grandsons, Kevin McGee and wife Sadie, Jacob McGee, Andrew McGee, Myles McGee, all of Lufkin, and Ryan McGee of Oklahoma; great-grandsons, Tryston McGee and Faber McGee, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith McGee; sisters, Lucille Bonner and Janette O’Quinn; and brother, Ken Birdsong.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Kevin McGee, Jacob McGee, Andrew McGee, Myles McGee, Tryston McGee, and Faber McGee.
Honorary pallbearer will be her grandson, Ryan McGee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
