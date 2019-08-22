Sue Reynolds
Sue Reynolds, 78, of Lufkin, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in a local hospital. Mrs. Reynolds was born March 18, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Myrtle (Thomas) and A. G. Colburn, Sr.
Sue was a graduate of Lufkin High School, earned her Masters Degree at Stephen F. Austin State University, and was employed as a teacher. She enjoyed playing dominoes, bingo and traveling to the Casino.
Sue was survived by her husband, Brooks Reynolds of Lufkin; son, Michael Reynolds of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Roger Reynolds.
A private service will be held at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
