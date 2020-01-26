David Wayne Thompson, 67, of Lufkin, was born August 22, 1952 in Jasper, Texas, the son of the late Lois Vivian (Hightower) and Joe Truett Thompson. He died Thursday, January 23, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Thompson had served his country in the United States Navy, and had worked in retail most of his life.
Survivors include his daughters and their husbands, Courtney and Spencer Atkinson, Leah and Ryan Allen; grandchildren, Avery Allen, Addy Allen, Anderson Allen and Annabelle Allen; siblings, Joey Thompson, Prissy Johnson, and Jimmy Thompson, and their spouses; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise Thompson; his oldest daughter, Kelly Denise Thompson, and sister, Kay Simms.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
