Donald Lynn Wolfe
Funeral services for Donald Lynn Wolfe, 58, of Alto will be Saturday, September 28, at 2 PM, at the Hilltop Baptist Church in Alto. Donald passed away Monday, the 23rd in Livingston. He was born July 9, 1961 in Houston, Texas to James Milton and Oma Goodman Wolfe. He had lived in Alto since 1972 and was a truck driver and a U.S. Army veteran. Donald is survived by wife Lisa Wolfe of Alto, mother Oma Wolfe of Alto, daughters and son-in-law Oma and Andrew Smith of Alto, Rose Wolfe of Alto, son and daughter-in-law, Ruben and Ashley Wolfe of Clayton, grandchildren Cayden Smith, Kenzie Smith, Lexi Wolfe, Dominick Dickerson, Dillan Wolfe, Abigail Wolfe, Bryson Burch, Connor Wolfe, Ethan Wolfe. He was preceded in death by father James M. Wolfe, 2 sisters and his grandparents. Pallbearers will be Steven Thornton, Thomas Jackson, Ricky Burkhalter, Jason Wolfe, Michael Birch, Daniel Birch, Johnny Wooten and Bodi Watson. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home in Alto.
Allen Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.