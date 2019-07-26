Flora “Flo” B. (Cundith) Pearson, 85, of Moss Point, Mississippi, passed away peacefully in her home on July 22, 2019, after a brief time in Hospice of Light care with mantle cell lymphoma. Flo was born March 21, 1934 in Sterling, Kansas and the seventh child of twelve to Eula (Edwards) Cundith and John Cundith and the widow of William “Bill” W. Pearson Jr.
Flo was employed at a local bank in Sterling KS when she and Bill met on a blind date in Hutchinson near where Bill was stationed at the Navy base. They married on February 22, 1953 and traveled to San Francisco, CA, Bishop and Kingsville TX, and settling in San Diego, CA until 1972. Flo and Bill moved the family to Biloxi MS after Bill retired from the Navy. They resided there until 1997 and moved to Lufkin, TX until 2010, returning to MS to live in Moss Point, MS.
Flo was active in various volunteer roles, raising their three children and continued her self-education with extensive reading on a wide variety of genres. She became interested in her family history and became a self-taught genealogist and researcher early on; back when computer hard drives were a floppy disk. This was a life-long passion and she met many long lost family members including a very special connection to those in Australia. Flo has performed extensive volunteer support to libraries in every location she lived including her favorite one in Lufkin TX.
She was vibrant, articulate and a natural “engineer” with her ability to fix most anything with the simplest of methods. Her eye for dimensions and measurements were accurate without aid of tools. Flo was well loved by family and friends; and she maintained life-long connections to those she grew up with in Sterling KS as well as close friends throughout her life. She put everyone at ease and excelled at all that she tried and embraced. Being a military spouse held many challenges that she did without complaint and always putting her family first.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, John & Eula Cundith, her husband Bill Pearson, her brothers Thomas Cundith, Harry Cundith, John Cundith, Horace Cundith, Richard Cundith, Robert Cundith, and her sister Judith Cundith Fulton.
Flo is survived by her sisters Joyce Cundith Deegan, Anna Mae Cundith Alexander, Elizabeth “Betty” Cundith (Tyson) Willson and Barbara Cundith (Rod) Engelland; her son and daughter-in-law, William W. & Terri Pearson III; daughter and son-in-law, Patti Pearson Reed Sturges & Frank “Sedge” Sturges IV; son and daughter-in-law, David & Kimberly Pearson; grandchildren, Kristina Pearson, William W. “Billy” Pearson, Glen D. (Judy) Reed, Stephen J. (Jessika) Reed, Jesse Sturges, Meghan Sturges, Shannon Knapp, Melissa Pearson and Matthew Pearson; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Reed, Bryce Reed, Kailyn Reed, Reece Reed, Libby Reed, Maggie Sturges-Knapp and Benton Sturges-Knapp; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Pearson (Floyd) Brantley as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any donations be made to the Pollok Baptist Church or the cancer charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the Pollok Cemetery.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
