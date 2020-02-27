A celebration of life for Elbert Ray Bailey, 92, of Lufkin, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Tami Witzell officiating.
Graveside services with military honors will follow at Gann Cemetery. Mr. Bailey was born on October 29, 1927 in Angelina County to Kerns and Rosalie Bailey, and passed away in a local hospital on February 24, 2020.
Elbert honorably served his country in the United States Army from October 5, 1946 - March 5, 1948 as a Private First Class Rifleman. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal for Japan for his service. Elbert was employed with Lufkin Industries and later Lufkin Trailer Division where he was an Inspector until his retirement. He followed in his father’s footsteps in making a career with Lufkin Industries for 35 years. After retirement, Elbert spent numerous years volunteering at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, assisting with the daily lunch meal.
He was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Jolly Seniors Sunday School Class. During his younger years, Elbert was often found busy working away in his woodshop, building doll beds, rockers, and cradles for his daughters for Christmas mornings. On any ordinary day, Elbert preferred to be outside, tending to his roses, gardenias, and other beauties of his flower garden. Summers were times spent with the grandchildren running barefoot through the rows of vines, picking plump blackberries, sitting under the oak tree while devouring a sweet piece of watermelon, or making mud pies in the sandbox. His hand-churned, homemade ice cream was a family favorite that everyone enjoyed. Elbert could be caught with a camera in his hands because of his love for capturing precious moments on film. Elbert will be remembered for his kind, gentle, tender, heart and always offering a helping hand to anyone in need. Most of all, his deep, enduring, love for his children and grandchildren, will be forever missed.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws, Patricia and Carl Bridges, Lesa and Allen Kendrick, and Cyndi and Larry Baker, all of Lufkin. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rodney and Lisa Jones of Dallas, Jessica and Kyle Brandli of Lufkin, Hannah and Keith Moore of Lufkin, Jacob Kendrick of Lufkin, Erin Baker and Abby Baker of Lufkin. Great-grandchildren are Gretchen Jones of Dallas, Stellan Kendrick, Gracie Moore and Caroline Moore of Lufkin. Surviving nieces are Tami Witzell and Sara Lehman and great niece Kristen, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Shirley Bailey;+ and sister, Wilma Allen.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Kendrick, Allen Kendrick, Carl Bridges, Keith Moore, and Kyle Brandli.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Jolly Seniors Sunday School Class of Trinity Baptist Church.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
