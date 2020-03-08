Sandra Ruth Hancock Stark
Services for Sandra Ruth Hancock Stark, 79, of Bastrop, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine Mrs. Stark was born July 28, 1940, in Gary and died Feb. 15, 2020, in Bastrop.
Sandra Ruth Hancock Stark
