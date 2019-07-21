Sandra Lee Sloan
December 21, 1965 – July 9, 2019
Sandra Lee Sloan, or Sandie as she was affectionately known, was born on December 21, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas to Cubie Gayle (Carroll) and Leon Rayford Heaton.
Sandie succumbed to cancer on July 9, 2019, falling asleep in death surrounded by her loving family and friends. She is peacefully resting now, safeguarded in Jehovah’s memory awaiting her day of resurrection. Sandies firm belief in the resurrection Jesus spoke of at John 11:25 comforted her, as well as all those now grieving her loss.
Sandie is survived by her husband of 30 years, Patrick Sloan; her parents, Leon and Gayle Heaton; Patrick’s father, Doug Sloan and wife Doris, Patrick’s mother, Siony Sloan
Sister, Christal Iris Gill and her husband Rick; sister, Susan Carol Hardesty and husband Richard; brother, Randall Leon Heaton; brother, Justin Ray Heaton and wife Shelita; nephews, Blake Heaton, Jason and Johnathan Wood, and Robert “Thomas” Hardesty; nieces, Lexi Heaton, Amber Bortness, and Mattelynn Hardesty. Great Nieces; Llana Baugh, Kennedy Bortness and Grace Wood. Great Nephew; Elliott Wood. Sister in law; Alicia Young and husband Harvey. Sister in law: Veronica Sloan and nephews Cody and Aaron Young. The family lovingly expresses their appreciation to Sandies close friend, Daisy Salas, for her constant care in the final days of Sandies life!
Sandie graduated from Central High School in 1984, later becoming certified as a phlebotomist, dental radiologist and finally working as a financial administrator and office coordinator.
Wherever she worked, she quickly became known for her ability to communicate with people, making them feel comfortable regardless of the situation
Sandie was an active member of the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses along with her husband Patrick. She dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized on December 20, 1980, and followed the example of Jesus Christ by witnessing to others about the wonderful, eternal future that God’s Kingdom will soon bring to faithful mankind.
Sandie loved life and enjoyed many different endeavors alongside Patrick. She loved horseback riding, motorcycling, sailing, snow skiing, gardening, crafting, and acquired an advanced scuba diving certification. She loved animals, especially her miniature schnauzer, Walter.
Sandie looked for opportunities to make people’s lives easier, and bring them more joy. She had the innate sense of anticipating other’s needs, sometimes before they even realized it themselves!
Sandie always put the needs and feelings of others ahead of her own! Regularly sharing in the door to door ministry, proclaiming Jehovah’s name and Kingdom, was very important to her. She felt this was a message that people desperately needed, and would be comforted by the scriptures just as she was. Her self-sacrificing spirit moved her to exert much effort helping others in need. She treasured volunteering with other Jehovah’s Witnesses, rebuilding homes hit by natural disasters in hurricane stricken areas, such as Houston and Beaumont. She did everything from tree removals, interior remodels, laying carpet and vinyl, and even roofing. Many times these projects required 5 or 6 months to complete.
The family invites you to share in a memorial service to be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Pines Theater, 113 South First Street, Lufkin, TX
A reception will follow at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave, Lufkin, TX
Memorial contributions can be made online at WWW.JW.ORG under the tab labeled “Donations”
