Funeral services for Danny Wayne Carter, 49, of Wells will be Monday, January 27th, at 2 PM in the Alto Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Robinson and Bro. Will Yates officiating. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday evening at the funeral home in Alto from 6-8 PM. Danny was born September 23, 1970 in Nacogdoches, Texas. On January 23, 2020, Danny went to his new home in heaven. Danny is survived by his son Robert Donald Carter of Wells, daughter Briley Carter of Wells, fiancé Amanda, parents Donald W. Carter and Peaches Carter of Wells, and Shirley and Donald Ferguson of Nacogdoches, brother, Dustin Wes Carter of Wells, sister and brother-in- law Christen and Clint Creel of Mount Enterprise. sister and brother-in-law Tristen and Bradley Henson of Hudson, Texas, sister DeAnna R. Carter of Nacogdoches, and a cousin (who was more of sister) LaRee Bossier and husband Dewaine, a number of very close cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, family and friends. He was an active member of Go Texan and was a great supporter of 4H and FFA. He coached Lil Dribblers, was a small business owner and director of Team Roping for Junior High and High School Rodeo Association Region V for several years. Danny had recently made new hobbies of furniture painting, woodworking and was also a mentor to those seeking God’s love. He was a Christian and recently had read the Bible from cover to cover. Danny’s favorite verse was 1 Cor 13:13 “and now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Pallbearers : Robbie Mcknight. Jonathan Davis, John Allen, Jeff Allen, Dewaine Bossier , Jason Hopper & Clay Parmer Honorary : Tanker Shoemaker, Daniel Ruby, Steven Monday.
O.T. Allen & Son FH, Alto, directors.
