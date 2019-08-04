Joann Brente (Burnside) Townsend
Funeral services for Joann Brente (Burnside) Townsend, 80, of Pollok will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Townsend was born January 29, 1939 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Opal Oletta (Wallace) and John Oliver Burnside, and died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at The Joseph House.
Mrs. Townsend had resided in Pollok for over 67 years. She was a loving, devoted and encouraging wife, Mama, Granny, great-grandmother, and beloved aunt. She was a graduate of Lufkin High School in the Class of ’56. She attended Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University where she studied history. She had a passion for genealogy and was regularly asked by many to research family lineages. She was a contributing author of the book, History of Angelina County, Texas 1846-1991, which has been a vital contribution to the roots of our community here in Angelina County. She was an avid and past member, also holding office, in the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Angelina County Genealogical Society, and Angelina Historical Society. She was instrumental in obtaining the historical marker located at Pollok Baptist Church, as well as other markers in the county. Mrs. Townsend was a faithful and devoted member of Pollok Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert Paul Townsend, whom she lovingly called “Bud”; daughters, Cindy Carole Townsend Aldredge and husband Charles of Pollok, Paula Denise Townsend Capps and husband J.T., Jr. of Huntington, and Elizabeth “Beth” Brente Townsend Due and husband Chris of Pollok; grandchildren, Cody Aldredge and wife Lori, Cristen Nerren, Ashley Horta and husband Diego, Seth Due and wife Ashley, Taylor Brente Due, Jewell Zoe Capps, and Tara Elizabeth Due; great-grandchildren, Tinsley Rebecca Aldredge, Brady Charles Aldredge, Kutter Shane Nerren, Norah Rose Horta, Harper Rose Nerren, Randall Wayne Nerren, Gabriel Diego Javier Horta, and Ava Beth Aldredge; brothers-in-law, Clifford “Kit” Townsend and wife Sheryl and Daniel “BeBe” Townsend and wife Camille; loving nieces, Heather Thomas, Michele Evans, Angela Ellington, Erin Frewin, Kelley Hill, Jodi Wilson, and Tracey Dauzat; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; best friend of over 60 years, Shirley Brittain and the Brittain family, Candy, Amy, Tommy, Steven and David; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Kelly Jo Townsend; great-nephew, Randy Watts; and family friend, Floyd T. Brittain.
Pallbearers will be Cody Aldredge, Seth Due, Diego Horta, Tommy Brittain, Steven Brittain, and David Brittain.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Ellington, Chris Evans, Reed Ellington, and Riley Ellington.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of The Joseph House for the loving care they gave to “Mrs. Joann” and a special heartfelt thank you to her granddaughter, Taylor Due.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, Pollok Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, Pollok, Texas 75969, or the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
