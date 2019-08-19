Mr. Ralph C. Allen
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph C. Allen are scheduled for Wednesday, August 21st, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Rd. La Marque, Texas. Interment will follow in the Haye Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas, 10708 State Hwy 96.
Visitation will be on Tuesday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will also be a viewing at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday August, 21, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of the service.
Mr. Allen was born on January 5, 1921 in Alto, Texas and died on August 14, 2019 in Lufkin.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Lufkin Regions Bank to: Ralph C. Allen Scholarship Fund, #0287201224 in care of Dr. Shirley Allen.
Colonial Mortuary-directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.