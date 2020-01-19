Elbert Langston Perritte, 83, of Lufkin, passed away at his home on January 16, 2020. Mr. Perritte was born May 17, 1937 in Nacogdoches, TX. to James and Cora Perritte. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Bonnie Perritte, life long friends, Alma Tobias, Ludie and Ray Dee, A.J. Martin, Katline and Martin Casey, and a host of friends and relatives. Elbert will be truly missed by all. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
