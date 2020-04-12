Private graveside services for Martha Louise (Allen) Barnes, 98, of Lufkin, will be held at Gann Cemetery with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Barnes was born August 14, 1921 in Lufkin, Texas, to the late Zack Phillip Allen and Vida (Herrick) Allen, and died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Granbury, Texas.
Mrs. Barnes was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked alongside her sister-in-law/niece, Idaline Barnes at Redland School as a school cook while her children were young. Later in life, she enjoyed working as a salesclerk at Mathews-Miller Department Store for over 25 years until she retired. Mrs. Barnes loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a lifelong member of Redland Baptist Church. Mrs. Barnes loved gardening and provided the church each Sunday a fresh flower arrangement from her garden. Along with her Sunday School Ruth Class, you would often find her in the church kitchen cooking and cleaning for church functions. Mrs. Barnes also enjoyed crafts of all kinds and won first place many times in her Craft & Ceramics Club. She had a wonderful dry wit and her way of saying things always made her family laugh.
She is survived by her son, Stevie Z. Barnes; daughter, Becky Barton; grandchildren, Travis Barnes, Ginger Rowell, Angie Taylor, Amanda Terrel, and Cody Barton; along with 8 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar W. Barnes; and daughter, Connie Barnes.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin Directors.
