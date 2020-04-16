Graveside services for Winnie Lou (Cox) David, 87, of Pollok will be held in the Pollok Cemetery with Brother Keith Bickley officiating.
Mrs. David was born March 30, 1933 in Marshall, Texas to the late Odessa Bell (Bachus) and Edward Cox, and died Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Melvin Albert David of Pollok; daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Gene Havard, Lucy and Paul Durrett, all of Nacogdoches; son and daughter-in-law, Melvin Johnny and Loretta David of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Kimberly and Randy White, Chris and Carrie Durrett, Lauren and Worth Morrison, Carrie White, Cassidy and Corey Owens, Sarah and Josh Pate, John David, Terry and Sarah Rawlinson, Corey Rawlinson, and Jerri Lynn Hogg; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Joy Frazer and Des Lynn; brothers, Edward Cox and Walter Cox; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur Lee and Gloria David; special friends, Marlon and Ruby White; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
Pallbearers will be Chris Durrett, Randy White, Corey Owens, Josh Pate, Corey Rawlinson, and Worth Morrison.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
