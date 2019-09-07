Services for Simon Preston Womack, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Boone, Pastor of Cornerstone Church, and Don Grigsby officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Simon was born September 1, 1931 in the Saron Community of Angelina County, Texas, the son of the late Anna Lee (Warren) and William R. Womack. He passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.
Simon married Ada Mae Luce Womack on October 22, 1955 and to their union were born their daughter, Susan Gail Womack Coats and their son, Simon Richard (Ricky) Womack.
Simon entered the United States Army in November 1952 and, while serving in Korea, was promoted to Corporal in the 630th Engineer Equipment Company. His unit built nine major airfields and five airstrips. Upon his return home, he attended Piney Woods Business College.
Simon enjoyed a 45-year career with Southland Paper Mill in Lufkin. He and his son Ricky mowed pipelines for Gulf Oil Company. He made many friends while working as a custom hay baler.
Simon loved ranching and supported his son and grandchildren, providing their calves for their FFA projects. Simon was a Master Mason at Angelina Lodge #1263 in Zavalla for 60 years.
Simon was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Lee Womack; sisters, Lucille Fitzgerald and Wanda Williams; brother-in-law, Gene Williams; great-grandson, Dakota Womack; niece, Miranda Wood; and nephew, Troy Lynn Womack.
Simon is survived by his wife, Ada Womack; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Jeff Coats; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Kelly Womack. He was “Paw” to grandchildren Shane Jones, Jason Womack, Sabrina Wright, Clay Bumstead and Colt Bumstead; great-grandchildren, Ashlea Jones, Ashbea Jones, Jordyn Jones, Jake Slayton, Harliey Womack, Preston Rios, Trevor Rios, Caleb Bumstead, Abby Bumstead and Tylene Bumstead; and great-great granddaughter, Bella Rios.
Simon is also survived by his brothers, Medford Womack and Bill Womack; sister, Chloe Spencer; sister and brother-in-law, Margurite and Ken Fratt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Jesse Ashby and Linda and Don Grigsby.
Pallbearers will be Shane Jones, Jason Womack, Jeff Coats, Tom Havard, Brent Hughes and Will Cook.
Honorary pallbearers will be Waymond Dominy and James Pillows.
Simon’s family wishes to thank Lilly Lopez, Lanie Burnette and Mercy Foster for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Simon’s memory may be made to Affinity Hospice or to Choice Home Health.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
