Private graveside services for Wydette Johnston Barrett, 92, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Dr. Bob Klund officiating.
Wydette was born May 16, 1927 in Lufkin, Texas and entered life eternal on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Wydette was the widow of Dr. Ned Barrett, Jr. She and Ned were married almost 62 years at the time of his death. She was the oldest daughter of early Lufkinites Hampton and Jessie Edens Johnston. She was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and a member of Believer’s Bible Church. Wydette was a devoted and loving mother to her three sons and grandmother to six grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons and their wives, Ned and Charlotte Barrett, Jim and Kathy Barrett, and Bill and Suzanne Barrett, all of Lufkin; her grandchildren, Jeff and Becky Barrett, Todd Barrett, Julie Barrett, Jim Barrett, Jr. and fianceè Stephanie Sullivan, Kelly Barrett, and Christie and Cragg Todd. Wydette also has six great-grandchildren, Jake and Cate Barrett, Barrett and Jack Hopson, and Mary Michael and Millie Todd. Wydette is survived by two brothers and their wives, Hamp and Virginia Johnston of Hunt, Texas and Roy and Carolyn Johnston of San Antonio, Texas and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Johnston Read.
Memorial contributions may be made to Believer’s Bible Church, 408 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
