Graveside services for W.C. (Bill) Milam, 86, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson Cemetery in Anderson County with Bro. Blackie Cranford officiating.
Mr. Milam was born November 30, 1933 in Spicewood, Texas, the son of the late Clyde W. Milam and Bessie M. (West) Milam, and died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Milam graduated high school in Johnson City, Texas. He operated heavy equipment before joining the United States Army, where he served for 2 years. After being discharged, Mr. Milam worked for Western Auto and then returned to working as a heavy equipment operator, prior to joining TP & L. He then worked for 33 ½ years retiring in 1992. Mr. Milam enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Chestnut Drive Baptist Church.
Mr. Milam is survived by his wife of 66 years, Linda Milam of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, William David and Donna Milam of Lufkin and Gary Hall (Bubba) and Anita Milam of Huntington; grandchildren, John Michael Clyde Milam of Gonzales, LA; Jerod Matthew Milam and wife Bonnie of Denham Springs, LA, Jenny Marie Milam of French Settlement, LA, Clara Elizabeth Ross and husband Michael of Huntington, and Cary Jean Cates and husband Mike of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, River Johnson of Lufkin; Breiley, Clayton, Bellamy, and Bethany Ross, all of Huntington; Makenzie Milam and Ethan Milam, both of Gonzales; and Averi Milam of French Settlement, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Bessie Milam; and grandparents, C.J. and Sarah Milam, and Will and Amber West.
Pallbearers will be River Johnson, Michael Milam, Matthew Milam, Michael Ross, Mike Cates, and Danny Massey.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ted and Betty Aaron, Mike and Beverly Selman, Dr. Lenin Pinnamaneni and Dr. Pavan Pinnamaneni.
Special memorials may be made to Chestnut Drive Baptist Church, 1701 S. Chestnut Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
