Mary Bethard Pate
Funeral services for Mary Bethard Pate, 100, of Hudson, will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Loren Quick, Tom Davis, and Joyce Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Pate was born June 1, 1919 in Trout, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Florence Unicey (Jones) and Lee Davis Bethard. She died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at The Joseph House.
Mrs. Pate was a homemaker and a wife, mother, and grandmother; and she loved her family dearly. She was a great cook and enjoyed cooking. She was a member of a non-denomination Christian Church, and loved her church family. A former resident of Jena, Louisiana, she had lived in Hudson for more than 60 years.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Billie and Fred Grunden of Jasper, Janell Hanks, Mary Helen and Pete Johnson, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brian Grunden, Janet Purcell and husband Aaron, Gretchen Grunden, Catherine Hanks, Aaron Hanks and wife Ashley, Julie Harris and husband Joshua, Kristel Hise and husband Coy, Zach Johnson and wife Joanna, Sonny Lawson and fiancée Brianne Banasik; great grandchildren, Clayton Purcell, Lane Purcell, Jesse Purcell, Ian Harris, Grant Hanks, Margo Hanks, Gracie Hise, Jody Hise, Emersen Johnson; sister-in-law, Frances Bethard of Orange; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Mrs. Pate was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Pate; son-in-law, Kenneth Hanks, six brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Hanks, Zach Johnson, Coy Hise, Josh Harris, Vince Luna, Pete Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Brian Grunden, Aaron Purcell, and Clayton Purcell.
The family extends a special thanks to Mrs. Pate’s longtime caring friend, Cindy McMullen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, Inc., P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning immediately before the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
