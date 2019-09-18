Iva Sue Locke Jasper
Sue went to join her heavenly Father, Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Lufkin, TX. A memorial celebration of Sue’s life will be held at Harmony Hill Baptist Church at 3 pm Saturday, September 21st.
She was born in Hamburg, AR on June 26, 1935 to Edward R and Estelle (Taylor) Locke. Sue lost her mother at the very early age of one. Her father remarried Beatrice Emory, the best friend of her mother, who raised her with love as her very own. Sue, grew up in Crossett, AR with her sister Billie Ruth and brother Ed.
She met then married her soulmate, John C Jasper, Jr, while attending nursing school in Greenville, MS. She graduated from Kings Daughters Hospital School of Nursing, June 10, 1956.
Sue was a Registered Nurse for over 60 years. Her long varied career included obstetrics, surgery, psychiatric Director of Nursing for MHMR, Director of Pinewoods Nursing Home and many volunteer nursing programs in and around Lufkin.
She also raised a large family of her own with her husband, John. She spent her whole life loving Jesus, attending church and singing in the church choir. She served God, her fellow church members and community to the best of her ability as long as she was able.
While Sue is dancing on streets of gold, singing in the heavenly choir and holding hands with the grandchildren who proceeded her to heaven, Hope Repp and Lauren Alston, she leaves behind a host of loving family.
Her husband of 64 years, John C Jasper, Jr. Children; Cyndi Gracie (Bill), John C Jasper, III (Kristen), Camille Horton (Buddy), Craig Jasper (Deann) and Suzanne Alston (Bryan). Grandchildren; Jenna Kurvin (Camaron), Chase Jasper, Mary Parker (Charlie), Steve Horton (Rebecca), Jaymi Taylor, Whit Horton (Kirsten), Megan Jasper, Curtis Jasper, Taylor Alston. Great-grandchildren; Emma, Avarie and Alivia Kurvin, Ann and Tyler Horton, and Daelynn, Madison and Samantha Taylor. Brother Ed Locke, sister Billie Ruth Burnette. Sisters-in-law Jane Locke, Anne Harrison and Joyce Jasper. Plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to Harmony Hill Baptist Church New Childrens building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.