Death notices Dec 22, 2019 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tammie Rae Laney Services for Tammie Rae” Laney, 62, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Tammie died Dec. 20, 2019, in a Longview hospital. She was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne person dies in Diboll wreckMan pleads guilty to 2017 Christmas Eve murderCar crash damages landing system at airportPolice release video in search for man accused in Tuesday's aggravated robberyFleetwood Transportation Inc. closing its doors after 63 yearsAuthorities identify driver in fatal wreckBillie Jean Cuttler gets 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit capital murderFranklin HairgroveLufkin police searching for suspect in aggravated robberyDiboll’s Terrazas wins state boxing title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.