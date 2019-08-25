Martha Inez Bull Morphis
Memorial services for Martha Inez Bull Morphis, 91, of Lufkin will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles M. Roberts officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Martha Inez Bull Morphis was born July 24, 1928 in Lawson, AR to Estie (Primm) Bull and Asa Claude Bull, the third of four children, and passed Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Lufkin.
Her family moved to Wright, AR. Inez was active in sports and she was the valedictorian of her graduating class. It was in Wright, AR that she met her future husband, Howard Glenn Morphis.
They married in 1946 and moved to Houston, TX to raise their family of two daughters and one son.
Inez was an avid gardener - with fruit trees, vegetables, and flowers. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling across the USA to National Conventions. She painted, and played dominos and cards every week. Later in life she traveled extensively abroad. She was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Howard Glenn Morphis, Jr.; brothers, A.C. Bull and Harvey Bull; and son-in-law, Richard Ward.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Sherry Morphis Ward of Kingwood, Glenda Stair and son-in-law Stacy of Houston; granddaughters and spouses, Rachel and Ricky Perez, Krista and Robert Creagh, Jamie and Kelly King, all of the Houston area; great-grandchildren, Caden, Gabriel, Abigale, Kale, Micah, Kolin, and Lorenzo; sister, Wanda Rowe of Bryant, AR; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was a strong, amazing woman and accomplished many things. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
